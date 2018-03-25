Dunk for Diabetes: fighting Type 2 diabetes on the court

Members of the Boys and Girls Club of Saskatoon took the fight against Type 2 diabetes to the court at the Shaw Centre, all part of Sun Life’s Dunk for Diabetes.

In partnership with NBA Canada and the Toronto Raptors, the program aims to prevent Type 2 diabetes by teachings kids the importance of having a healthy and active lifestyle through basketball-based activities and nutrition lessons.

Joining the Boys and Girls Club at the wrap-up party was former NBA player Muggsy Bogues. Standing at five-foot three, Bogues was the shortest person to play in the NBA. In his 13 seasons, his last two were spent with the Raptors.

“If you get them at an early age, you can kind of teach them and mould them, give them the right information, so as they continue to grow they have the tools to facilitate through life,” Bogues said on Saturday.

“Because health is so important, it’s not about dietary-based living, it’s about healthy living. It’s a lifestyle, so we want to try to teach them the importance (of) how to eat right, how to take control of your body. If you (teach) them at an early age, it just makes it that much easier for them as an adult.”

“At Boys and Girls Clubs, we know that sports and physical activity are critical in promoting healthy habits that will benefit young people for life,” Owen Charters, Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada president & CEO, said in a press release.

The program was started in October 2017 in Toronto and expanded to 20 locations across the country earlier this year.