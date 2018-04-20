Okotoks officer fired gun during call where suspect fled scene

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating an incident where an RCMP officer fired their weapon while responding to a report of a suspicious person.

In the evening of April 19, Okotoks RCMP received a complaint about “a suspicious male in a parked vehicle,” RCMP said in a news release Friday.

When they arrived on scene, “a confrontation between responding officers and the lone occupant of the vehicle ensued and resulted in an officer discharging their firearm,” RCMP said.

The 25-year-old man was not injured, police said.

He then started driving the vehicle, hitting a police vehicle and knocking over two officers at the scene, before driving away, RCMP said.

The man was found nearby and taken to hospital “as a precautionary measure” and has since been released and remains in police custody.

RCMP said the two officers were assessed by EMS for minor injuries but didn’t require further medical attention.