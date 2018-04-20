Jill’s House: Being an elite athlete and parent — inspiration is reciprocal

Canadian Olympic gold medalist and Winnipeg mom Jill Officer gives us a twice-monthly look behind the scenes of her dual life in her blog, Jill’s House.

“Mom, does my teacher know you are retired?”

I’m not retiring!

“Yes, honey, she knows, and so does everyone else. It’s okay to say it to people.”

“I’m sad you are done curling.”

“Well, mom still has two events left that I have to go away for.”

“You do? Oh I’m so happy!”

“Oh yeah? Are you going to be sad when I am done curling?”

“Yeah.”

“What makes you sad about it?”

“Well, I like it when you win!”

“Haha, yeah, me too, but we don’t always win. Sometimes we lose.”

“I know. And I still love you when you lose.”

“Haha. Oh that’s good. Thanks.”

This was my conversation with my 6-year-old as we drove to school the other morning. You can tell she is pretty proud of my curling, especially when we win, which of course we just did by winning the Women’s World Championship.

She went back to school after spring break and told her teacher about us winning, which, of course her teacher was well aware.

And while I am not sure whether Camryn fully understands what it will mean for me not to be curling so much anymore, I felt happy to know that she has no negative ideas, feelings or bitterness toward me or curling given the time away from home that is necessary to play at such a high level.

All that time though, I believe, has strengthened the bond between Camryn and my husband. They have such a special relationship that I am not sure would have developed if I had been around all the time.

Camryn and I have a special bond too. I have always been very conscious of spending quality time with her when I am home, and making time for the three of us together. Which is why when I announced I would be stepping away from full-time curling, my family was actually only a small part of the reason for my decision.

Yes, yes, obviously they were a factor, but truthfully, the biggest reason was just plain burnout from all the curling and everything that comes with it, which of course affects every aspect of life including my time with my family.

But I’ve always felt that I am inspiring Camryn by doing what I do, so when people have said to me “Now you can spend time with your family” or “ Now you can focus on your family”, I know their intentions are not bad, but it makes it sound like us elite athletes don’t spend time with or pay attention to our families because we are too busy training and competing.

I have always been focused on my family and I have always made a point of spending time with my family.

What I have done to reach and play at an elite level of curling has made me the person that I am, which is a better person, a good person, someone who can be herself, be confident and achieve big dreams. And it’s made me a better mom. All of that is what I am passing on to my daughter. It is what all of us elite athletes are passing on to our kids.

So while I appreciate and understand the words of so many people and fans, I want to make sure I continue to be a role model and inspiration to my daughter on and off the ice. I want to remind her where focusing on the process and being yourself can get you. And I want her to know that she can follow and achieve her dreams AND have a family, if she so chooses.