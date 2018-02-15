Jill’s House: the world of curling is a bit of a wild ride

Canadian Olympic gold medalist and Winnipeg mom Jill Officer gives us a twice-monthly look behind the scenes of her dual life in her blog, Jill’s House.

Yes, I know I’ve been absent here and neglecting my online duties, but honestly I barely had a moment to breathe in the month of January.

It’s honestly been a roller coaster.

When I last left you I talked about my disappointment of losing the women’s Olympic Trials, but that I was excited about a second chance and playing Mixed Doubles with Reid Carruthers.

I loved every second of my experience of playing with Reid, but we ran out of steam and were unable to win.

READ MORE: Jennifer Jones & Mark Nichols eliminated leaving one Manitoba team at Mixed Doubles Curling Trials

Disappointment again. I’m so sad. But wait, my teammate Kaitlyn won the doubles and is going to the Olympics!

Wait, what? Now we have to go straight to women’s provincials?

How am I supposed to care about curling right now? Okay, okay, lets go.

Yay, we won provincials!! Scotties here we come!

Now what do we do? Kaitlyn can’t play in the Scotties because she’s going to the Olympics.

Awesome. Shannon Birchard agreed to play with us in the Scotties.

What do you mean I have to leave again for another event right away?

Semis in the Grand Slam in Camrose. Decent.

So happy to be home for three days. Three days? That’s it? Laundry, repack, hug my family, practice. Nah, never mind practice. I’ve been curling for a month straight. I think I’m good.

Off to the Scotties in Penticton! Won the Ford Hot shots and a car lease for a lady in much need of a new car. Yay!

Wacky Wednesday at the Scotties – we lost both games. Only two we lost all week.

Make playoffs. Oh crap. Have to play my niece again. Good thing whoever loses gets another chance in the semi.

Yup, have to play my niece in the final of the Canadian Scotties Tournament of Hearts. Going to be happy and sad after the final, either way.

READ MORE: Jennifer Jones wins 2018 Manitoba Scotties in dramatic fashion

We win! Yay. I’m bawling. I see my niece. She is crying. We embrace. All I can muster up to say is “I’m so sorry.” Kid tells me, “Don’t be sad. I’m happy for you. I really am.”

Wait, who is the older, wiser one here? I’m bawling and she is giving me advice?! I admire her. I’m so proud.

Thank God I get to go home now.

Sleep for a week. Good thing because I had to get up early to watch my teammate win the Olympics in Mixed Doubles!

READ MORE: Winnipeg’s Kaitlyn Lawes wins gold in mixed doubles curling at Pyeongchang Winter Olympics

That was stressful. Watching is hard.

Back to bed. That ride was exhausting.