Suspect in Abbotsford school stabbing found unfit to stand trial

The suspect in a stabbing at an Abbotsford high school that left one teen dead and another seriously hurt has been found unfit to stand trial.

A B.C. Supreme Court made the ruling Friday, ahead of a trial that was initially scheduled to begin May 7.

Klein is alleged to have entered Abbotsford Senior Secondary in November, 2016 and attacked two girls.

Thirteen-year-old Letisha Reimer was killed, and her friend was hospitalized with stab wounds. Officials at the time described the attack as random.

On Thursday, Klein’s lawyer said it wouldn’t be fair for his client to stand trial, saying “he’s crazy.”

Klein’s psychiatrist Dr. Marcel Hediger testified on Wednesday that Klein, who is schizophrenic, has a fragile mental state and that his psychosis has worsened in the past two weeks.

The court heard that Klein believes the CIA tried to kill him and that voices had told him to rape another patient.

