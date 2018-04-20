Groat Road Bridge construction work to begin Monday

Work to refurbish the Groat Road Bridge area in Edmonton’s river valley will begin after the Monday morning commute and last for three construction seasons.

The $48-million project is really three bridges, including the Mayfair Bridge over Groat Road near Emily Murphy Park south of the river, the Groat Road Bridge over the North Saskatchewan — which is two spans side by side — and the Victoria Park Road Bridge over Groat Road.

At 9 a.m. Monday, a two-kilometre stretch of on Groat Road, from the top of the south riverbank to north of the main bridge, will be affected. Traffic from 87 Avenue to Victoria Park Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

The plan is to keep at least one lane open to traffic at all times during the three-season project. It will mean headaches for access to Hawrelak Park, however, the city has said construction will be paused during major events such as the ITU Triathlon in July and Heritage Festival on the August long weekend.

The posted speed in the construction zone will be reduced to 50 km/h. The city said commuters should expect travel delays and are advised to use alternate routes across the river for the duration of construction through 2020.

As the work progresses, traffic flow will alter throughout the project so drivers are asked to pay close attention to traffic warnings and signs along the road.

Pedestrian access across Groat Road Bridge will be maintained, though the sidewalk will be narrower than usual, and cyclists will be asked to dismount when crossing the bridge.

The finished product will be a wider bridge deck, including widening the sidewalks to become shared-use paths. Trails around Emily Murphy Park will also be widened, and the entire road surface from 87 Avenue to north of the river is being renewed.