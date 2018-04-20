Victoria Beach firefighters threaten to walk off the job

A lake-side community an hour and a half north of Winnipeg may be without a fire department after firefighters threaten to quit.

Firefighters in Victoria Beach are threatening to walk off the job after their fire chief was fired by the rural municipality, according to the Deputy Fire Chief Wolf Kraft.

Calls to the RM of Victoria Beach to determine why the fire chief was dismissed were not returned.

Kraft said there was a meeting Thursday night where firefighters voted in solidarity with laid off chief Brad Patzer.

“The majority of members felt that they cannot work with the existing council and CAO,” Kraft said.

On Monday the fire department is meeting one more time to vote on what to do.

“Based on the vote last night, without mediation and or changes, the majority of members — if they follow through with the vote from last night — will resign or take stress leave or a leave of absence from the department effective Monday night,” Kraft said.

If the firefighters do walk off the job, that means neighbouring departments will have to step up in the event of a fire or medical emergency.

“Absolutely that 100 per cent concerns us,” Kraft said.

“The majority of our calls over the past years have become increasingly medical calls and we have a first responder team on our department and East Beaches does not. Any medical emergency would have to rely on an ambulance from either Pine Falls or Selkirk or other areas to be dispatched.”

Kraft said response times would be at least 15 minutes longer than what the local fire department could achieve.

“If we walk out, we’re holding the community at ransom on this issue and that’s not what we’re intending to do nor are we wanting to do that. The issue we are having is with the current council and CAO.”

Victoria Beach on the shore of Lake Winnipeg, has a permanent population of about 400 residents, but during the summer vacation season the population can rise to over 5,000 people, many of whom are from Winnipeg.