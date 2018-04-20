Regina police seek public’s help in home-shooting investigation

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking for help obtaining information that may help them solve an incident in which a gunshot was fired at a Regina home, breaking its front window.

On April 19, police were called to a home in the 600 block of Wascana Street for reports of a firearms call. Once police arrived, they learned that the incident likely happened sometime between 10:00 p.m. on April 18, and when the damage was discovered on April 19 at 1:30 p.m.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information that could help the police are asked to call the RPS at 306-777-6500.