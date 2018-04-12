F.W. Johnson Collegiate placed in ‘secure-the-building’ after firearm assault threats

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is investigating a potential threat on Thursday at F.W. Johnson Collegiate.

Earlier in the morning, the school was placed in secure-the-building mode after a 15-year-old student allegedly made threats to other students of a firearm assault that was set to happen today.

The student was not in attendance at school on Thursday morning, and the school was placed in secure-the-building mode shortly after 10 a.m.

Shortly after, the police arrived at the boy’s home where he was found and arrested.

The secure-the-building mode was lifted at roughly 11:15 a.m.

Secure-the-building mode comes into effect when it is believed a threat is currently outside the building and results in the decision to secure the school.

All outside doors are locked to secure the building and each exterior door is monitored by designated school staff until the secure-the-building mode is lifted. Entry and exit of the building will be at the front doors only, and are to be monitored by police and school administration. All regular interior school activities continue in a controlled manner.

The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has additional information to offer police, please contact them at 306-777-6500.