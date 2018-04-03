21-year-old Regina woman charged after aggravated assault and evading police

A 21-year-old woman is facing charges in connection with an alleged aggravated assault and an incident evading police in a vehicle.

On April 1, just after midnight, police were dispatched to hospital after receiving reports of an injured woman who had sustained several serious lacerations.

The victim had arrived at the hospital on her own, however, police heard from a resident who just moments earlier reported that a female with an injured arm wrapped in a towel had come to his door asking for a cab.

Officers were able to confirm with the cab company that they had transported the injured woman to the hospital.

At about the same time, other units of the Regina Police Service (RPS) were also involved in attempts to stop a suspicious vehicle at 7TH Avenue and Montague Street after a driver was seen speeding and making sharp turns.

Police were able to keep the vehicle in sight until it stopped in the 600 block of Cameron Street where police located a 21-year-old woman who was arrested for evading police.

She was also found to be the subject of outstanding Criminal Code warrants, and at the time of the arrest, police found a machete and blood evidence on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Further investigation led to evidence that these events were related to, and the 21-year-old woman was charged.

Taryn Loree Mcallister, 21, of Regina, is charged with aggravated assault, two counts of breach of undertaking, among others.

Mcallister made her court appearance on these charges in court at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, April 2.