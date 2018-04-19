Regina police swarm Athol Street home in connection to firearms investigation

The Regina Police Service said they responded to a firearms call at a business on the 400 block of Albert Street, just before 2:00 p.m on the afternoon of Thursday, April 19.

The investigation had led them to a home on Athol Street, just south of the intersection of Athol and 8th Avenue.

Police are still determining the validity of the report, and so far, no firearms have been recovered.

There were 10 police cruisers on scene, as well as a K-9 unit. One officer said they had diverted bus routes from Scott Collegiate as a precaution.

Two people are in custody as the investigation continues.

Stay connected to Global News for details as the story develops.