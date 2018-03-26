Drugs, firearms seized in search of Weirdale, Sask. home
Two people are facing drug and weapon charges after the search of a home in Weirdale, Sask.
Members of the Prince Albert integrated street enforcement team (ISET) carried out the search on March 22.
Police said they seized a significant quantity of drugs including GHB, morphine capsules and marijuana, along with firearms and an undisclosed amount of cash.
Michael Fremont, 41, and Lynsey Nilghe, 27, who are both from Weirdale, are charged with possession of GHB and morphine for the purpose of trafficking, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a prohibited firearm, and possession of property obtained by crime.
Both appeared in Prince Albert provincial court on March 23.
Weirdale is roughly 190 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.
ISET is made up of members of the Prince Albert RMCP and the Prince Albert Police Service, with a focus on drugs, gangs, and illegal firearms.
