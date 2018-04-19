Regina police charge man at high risk to reoffend with sexual assault

A man who was has a history of violent sexual offences and reoffending as both a youth and an adult has been charged by Regina police for allegedly violating his recognizance.

Philip Lionel Levac, 30, was arrested on April 18 at his home in North Central after police received a complaint he was in the company of a female youth three days earlier.

Police said their investigation determined he was in breach of his conditions.

Levac is charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference and four counts of beach of recognizance.

He is scheduled to appear Thursday morning in Regina provincial court.

Police issued an advisory in November 2017 for Levac, who was considered to be at high risk to reoffend.

The advisory stated he had never completed programming to address his risk factors while incarcerated and did not make any progress in reducing his risk to reoffend.

Levac was bound by a number of conditions, including a curfew and having no contact, either directly or indirectly, with any of his victims.