Police warn public of man at high risk to reoffend

Regina police are advising the public about a 30-year-old man who will be residing in the North Central neighbourhood as of Friday.

Police say Phillip Lionel Levac has both a history of violent sexual offences and of reoffending both as an adult and as a youth. While incarcerated, Levac never completed programming to address his risk factors and did not make any progress in reducing his risk to reoffend.

Levac is described as a white male, 6’1” tall with a muscular build and weighing around 240 pounds. He has light brown hair and green eyes and sometimes wears glasses. Levac has numerous tattoos on his arms all the way down to his knuckles, specifically an angel on his left shoulder. He also has a skull on the outside of his left calf and the word “DESECRATOR” on his left shin.

Levac is bound by the following conditions:

Keep the peace and be of good behavior

Reside at a place approved by the Probation Officer and not change address with prior approval of the Probation Officer

Remain inside the residence between 11:00 p.m. each night and 7:00 a.m. each morning (unless prior written permission of Probation Officer). Must come to the door when police or probations do a curfew check

Abstain from the purchase, possession or consumption of alcohol and other intoxicating substances or drugs, unless they are prescribed by a medical doctor and not attend any premises where the primary purpose is the sale and consumption of alcohol

Immediately notify his Probation Officer or designate of any person with whom he becomes involved in a sexual or close personal relationship. Consent to the Probation Officer or designate notifying such person or persons of the offending history

Have no contact, directly or indirectly, with any victims of his past criminal offences

Not own or possess, carry on his person, or have in his place of residence, any firearm, cross-bow, prohibited weapon, restricted weapon, prohibited device, ammunition, prohibited ammunition or explosive substances, or other weapons, as defined by the Criminal Code of Canada

Not leave the City of Regina limits without the prior written permission of the assigned Probation Officer or designate

Submit to a photograph by the Regina Police Service, upon release, and if he should substantially change his appearance

Residents are not required to notify police if they see Levac. However, should he be in breach of the conditions, people should contact the Regina Police Service at (306) 777-6500.