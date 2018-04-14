Regina police investigate 2 overnight robberies
Regina police are asking the public for help in locating those responsible for two early morning robberies.
Around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, police were called to a business in the 1600-block of 9th Avenue East.
Police said a man entered the business and threatened a person with a weapon before fleeing the scene.
Then, about an hour later, around 2:30 a.m., officers were called to another robbery in the 4500-block of Rochdale Boulevard.
Police said a man entered the business and threatened an employee with a weapon before fleeing with cash.
No one was injured in either robbery and there’s no word on whether or not the two are connected.
