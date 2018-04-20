Moose on the loose caught in Saskatoon

A young moose that was on the loose on Saskatoon’s west side has been captured.

Police received a call just before 7:30 a.m. CT Friday of the moose in the area of 29th Street West and Avenue M North.

READ MORE: Salt-seeking moose drops by B.C. man’s garage for a taste of his truck

Officers from the Ministry of Environment were called in to help capture the moose.

The moose was tracked to Pierre Radisson Park north of 29th Street. It was last seen just after 9 a.m. by the tennis courts at E. D. Feehan High School.

Police said the elusive moose was eventually tranquilized by a single dart in the 1700-block of Avenue H North.

It will be taken south of city and released once the effects of the tranquilizer wears off.