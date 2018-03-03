You know it’s a Canadian winter when the moose comes to call

What do you do when a moose shows up at your front door after a snowstorm?

Complain about the weather, of course.

That’s what photographer Sandra Forbes did over the weekend when a young female moose came knocking at her home in Bearspaw, Alta.

She captured the very “Canadian” moment on video.

“Is there too much snow this morning for you? Yeah, me too,” she said to the snow-covered moose.

Forbes said the animal is far from shy, and often comes by to visit with her mother and brother.

“She often steals the peanuts and seeds out of my bird feeder,” Forbes told The Weather Network.

“She has quickly learned that the seeds are kept in a tub by my kitchen door. A couple of times I have forgotten to close it and she has eaten a lot of peanuts.”