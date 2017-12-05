Moose on the loose charges Sudbury police cruiser, runs wild around city

Sudbury police were kept busy Saturday night, as a moose on the loose sent officers on a wild chase.

Officers first reported seeing the moose in a pond just before 8 p.m. on Dec. 2.

“Please use caution as the moose is failing to follow direction by police and may pose a risk to the public should the animal come onto the road,” a police tweet read.

But that was just the start of an eventful night for officers, who shared a video just a half hour later showing the cow charging a cruiser.

“Just another Sudbury Saturday Night in Northern Ontario,” the tweet read.

The incident prompted further warnings to the public from police, who nicknamed the moose “Martha,” and joked about her being related to the force’s mascot.

“Insp. Mooseau’s distant cousin Martha failing to obey traffic lights & right of ways,” the warning read. “She also refuses to use crosswalks. Keep an eye out.”

Michael Blinn captured video of the moose running through the parking lot of a nearby shopping mall, which showed Martha nearly ramming a car before trotting off.

Blinn, who is a hunter, said the animal must have been running for quite some time and looked exhausted as its as tongue was hanging out of its mouth.

Fortunately, police reported Martha had safely returned to the forest on Sunday morning.