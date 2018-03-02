Heavy snow creating challenging conditions for Alberta drivers

Heavy snow made for a rough commute for Alberta drivers Friday.

Most of the province was under various weather warnings. Calgary is under a snowfall warning with at least 10 to 20 centimetres expected to hit the city.

A winter storm warning is in effect for most of northern Alberta, including Edmonton.

Global News Morning Calgary‘s Jodi Hughes said the difference between a snowfall warning and a winter storm warning is the severity of the weather.

“In this case, a little more snow, plus stronger easterly winds which will affect visibility from blowing snow,” she said. “More snow is expected north of Red Deer.”

So the farther north you go, the worse the conditions, she added.

Calgary saw a record amount of snowfall in February. The city usually sees about 15 centimetres, but was hit with 43.5 centimetres. That’s about three times the normal amount for the month.

Global News Morning Calgary’s Doug Vaessen reports the city is considering a snow-route parking ban to help clear the roads.

You can see a complete list of watches and warnings on Environment Canada’s website.