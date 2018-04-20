Lindsay police probe suspicious fire
Police in Lindsay are investigating a suspicious early morning fire.
City of Kawartha Lakes Police say around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, a witness saw a man throw a burning object underneath a parked vehicle at the residence on Adelaide Street South.
The suspect was last seen walking west on Roosevelt Street.
Firefighters were called to the scene and extinguished the fire before the vehicle was fully engulfed, police said.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at http://www.khca.ca
