Former Calgary police chief Rick Hanson tells Law Enforcement Review Board body-worn cameras are ‘critical’

Former top cop of the Calgary Police Service Rick Hanson says officers need body-worn cameras.

The retired police chief testified at a Law Enforcement Review Board (LERB) inquiry Thursday.

“Body-worn cameras are critical; they are essential,” Hanson said in making recommendations to the LERB.

The inquiry is focusing on whether there was proper oversight of the disciplinary process regarding two officers charged following an Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) investigation.

ASIRT charged Les Kaminski and a second officer, Const. Brant Derrick, in relation to the arrest of Jason Arkinstall.

Derrick was found not guilty of all charges last December; Kaminski has also been cleared of all criminal charges.

One count of assault with a weapon was withdrawn on July 17, 2017.

A charge of perjury against Kaminski was withdrawn by the Crown in January.

Hanson said when he first became aware of the situation it was his understanding “members did not intend to perjure themselves by any stretch of the imagination” but rather said “the officers were unprepared for court.”

Hanson said it was his understanding Arkinstall was resisting arrest.

He said in the beginning, there was no criminal investigation into the officers’ actions because CPS had not received a complaint.

He said the incident was taken very seriously, which is why an administrative review was conducted.

Hanson said following that internal review, counselling was recommended in order for the officers “to be admonished and corrected.”

“I was satisfied with the direct approach to address this issue,” Hanson told the LERB inquiry.

It was later–when Arkinstall’s lawyer sent a letter complaining about the officers’ actions–that an official investigation was launched.

“The letter…was a complaint…that’s what triggered it,” Hanson said.

That led to ASIRT’s involvement and charges being laid.

In January 2018, ASIRT sent Global News a statement that read in part:

“Although there was evidence capable of providing reasonable grounds to believe that an offence or offences had been committed, the Crown has now come to the conclusion that the case no longer meets the standard for prosecution, as it is entitled to do.”

Alberta Justice also sent Global News a statement:

“The decision to withdraw the charge in no way reflects the work of ASIRT,” said Eric Tolppanen, Assistant Deputy Minister of the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service.

“The Crown’s decision was made as part of continuing to evaluate the evidence in light of the prosecution standard of ‘reasonable likelihood of conviction.’”

“The case continued to evolve after the initial decision was made to lay charges against the accused,” Tolppanen added.

On Thursday, Hanson also recommended more clarity as it relates to the role of the chief in discipline within the service.

“Number 1: I totally believe there has to be a complete rewrite of the police act,” he said.

Hanson was the chief of the Calgary Police Service from October 2007 to March 2015, when he retired.