Perjury charge dropped against Calgary police union president Sgt. Les Kaminski

Calgary Police Association president Sgt. Les Kaminski said Monday his faith in the legal system has been reaffirmed.

A charge of perjury against Kaminski was withdrawn by the Crown Monday morning in the Court of Queen’s Bench in Calgary.

“I feel very grateful today,” Kaminski said outside of court. “I knew in my heart…that the right thing would happen.”

Kaminski was originally charged on Jan. 17, 2017.

A single count of assault with a weapon was withdrawn on July 17, 2017.

He has now been cleared of all criminal charges.

The case stemmed from an Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) investigation. At the time, ASIRT charged Kaminski and a second officer, Cst. Brant Derrick, in relation to the arrest of Jason Arkinstall, who was wearing a Hells Angels T-shirt at the time.

Derrick was found not guilty of all charges last December.

Kaminski’s defence lawyer Alain Hepner said Monday’s decision is huge for his client.

“Any time a police officer is charged with any offence it’s stressful, let alone an offence alleging perjury at a trial,” Hepner said.

Kaminksi said this has been a very stressful year, and he’s happy to have this behind him.

“I’m very grateful that all the facts were put on the table and I received a fair review,” Kaminski said.