Child needs 48 stitches after dog bite to the face in Stirling

A three-year-old girl was bitten in the face by a dog in Stirling, Ont., Central Hatstings OPP say.

On April 1, OPP were called to a home to investigate a child who was bitten by a dog. According to police, the girl and her mother were in a common area of an apartment building when a dog entered the area and bit the child.

The girl was transported to the hospital where she received 48 stitches to her face. Police say the dog belonged to a person visiting the building.

The incident is being investigated under the Dog Owner’s Liability Act.

OPP released information about the incident Thursday but were not available for comment.

There is no word yet on what will happen to the dog.