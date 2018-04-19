Edmonton street sweeping begins Monday

If Mother Nature allows it, the City of Edmonton will begin its street sweeping process on Monday.

“Spring season came late this year, creating some unique challenges,” Andrew Grant, general supervisor of infrastructure field operations said in a news release on Thursday. “Our crews have a concrete work plan and are confident it will be a success.”

The good thing is, there is 63 per cent less gravel and sand on the roads this year than last year, Grant said. This is due to the calcium chloride solution used on the roads during the winter, according to the city.

Crews hope this means they will get back on schedule despite the late start on sweeping.

“I am looking forward to that, I think that it’s going to have a positive effect on our cleaning operation for sure,” Grant said.

READ MORE: Grade 1 student pens letter to never-ending Edmonton winter: ‘Winter is ruining people’s lives’

Crews will start with boulevards and will push debris onto major roads. Road crews will them sweep the debris from the major roads. Residential roads will be swept during the day.

Residents are asked to move vehicles off the street to allow crews to do a thorough job.

READ MORE: 12 Olympic-sized pools of snow! Edmonton’s latest snowfall by the numbers

The city warned that drivers can expect to see peace officers and blocked lanes on high-volume and high-speed roads, and reminded drivers to give crews room to work for everyone’s safety.

An exact start time wasn’t given in the media release, but the city’s street sweeping map will be updated as sweeping is scheduled. If crews finish one neighbourhood ahead of schedule, the city said crews will move to the next neighbourhood early.

The city said the street-sweeping process could take up to seven weeks, weather permitting.