Don Valley Parkway closure this weekend for spring maintenance

The Don Valley Parkway will be closed this weekend for spring maintenance.

The closure will begin at 11 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday for the work.

The highway will be closed in both directions between Highway 401/404 and the Gardiner Expressway.

Specific maintenance activities that will be undertaken during the DVP closure include resurfacing and patching of asphalt surfaces, in-depth bridge inspections and cleaning and repair of 500 catch basins.

Motorists are being advised to use Don Mills Road, Bayview Avenue, Victoria Park Avenue and Kingston Road as alternative routes during the closure.

The closure was cancelled last weekend due to inclement weather.