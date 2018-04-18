Lord of the Rings actor Elijah Wood to attend 2018 Calgary Expo

Elijah Wood, the actor who brought Frodo Baggins to life in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, will be in Calgary this month for the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo.

The American actor is best known for his role in the film series, which brought the popular fantasy books by J.R.R. Tolkien to the big screen.

Wood is also known for roles in the films Everything is Illuminated, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and the T.V. series Wilfred.

Other celebrities attending the 2018 event include Jeff Goldblum, Aquaman’s Jason Momoa and Christopher Lloyd from the Back to the Future film franchise.

The Calgary Expo runs from April 26 to 29.​