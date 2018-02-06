‘Back to the Future’ cast coming to Calgary Expo

The Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo confirmed on Tuesday that the entire cast of the blockbuster movie Back to the Future will be attending this year’s expo.

A post on the event’s Facebook page said Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Tim Wilson and Lea Thompson would all be participating in “An Evening with the Cast of Back to the Future” on April 27.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, and the expo teased a pre-sale opportunity for VIP and premium ticket holders as well.

The expo confirmed Fox would be attending last November, but didn’t say anything about his co-stars at the time.

READ MORE: Jeff Goldblum to make first-ever appearance at the 2018 Calgary Expo

Also attending this year’s expo are Jurassic Park star Jeff Goldblum, Justice League and Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa and The Walking Dead’s Khary Payton.

The event runs from April 26 – 29.