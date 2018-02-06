‘Game of Thrones’ creators to make new series of ‘Star Wars’ movies
It’s like a big bang in the world of sci-fi and fantasy.
David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the creators of HBO juggernaut Game of Thrones, will be crafting a new series of Star Wars movies.
Separate from the existing nine-episode movie series and the recently announced Rian Johnson trilogy, these movies aim to be grand in scope and totally divergent from Star Wars canon.
Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy is clearly behind the project.
“David and Dan are some of the best storytellers working today,” Kennedy said. “Their command of complex characters, depth of story and richness of mythology will break new ground and boldly push Star Wars in ways I find incredibly exciting.”
As for Benioff and Weiss, we can only imagine how much of a dream come true this must be.
“In the summer of 1977 we travelled to a galaxy far, far away, and we’ve been dreaming of it ever since,” Benioff and Weiss said in a joint statement. “We are honoured by the opportunity, a little terrified by the responsibility, and so excited to get started as soon as the final season of Game of Thrones is complete.”
Fans of both series were divided on whether this is a good thing or a bad thing. Many pointed out potential Star Wars fatigue (The Last Jedi just left theatres, and Solo: A Star Wars Story opens in theatres in May.)
Others were annoyed by the appointment of two white men.
As of this writing, there are no planned release dates for the new movies.Follow @CJancelewicz
