‘Game of Thrones’ creators to make new series of ‘Star Wars’ movies

It’s like a big bang in the world of sci-fi and fantasy.

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the creators of HBO juggernaut Game of Thrones, will be crafting a new series of Star Wars movies.

Separate from the existing nine-episode movie series and the recently announced Rian Johnson trilogy, these movies aim to be grand in scope and totally divergent from Star Wars canon.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy is clearly behind the project.

“David and Dan are some of the best storytellers working today,” Kennedy said. “Their command of complex characters, depth of story and richness of mythology will break new ground and boldly push Star Wars in ways I find incredibly exciting.”

As for Benioff and Weiss, we can only imagine how much of a dream come true this must be.

“In the summer of 1977 we travelled to a galaxy far, far away, and we’ve been dreaming of it ever since,” Benioff and Weiss said in a joint statement. “We are honoured by the opportunity, a little terrified by the responsibility, and so excited to get started as soon as the final season of Game of Thrones is complete.”



Fans of both series were divided on whether this is a good thing or a bad thing. Many pointed out potential Star Wars fatigue (The Last Jedi just left theatres, and Solo: A Star Wars Story opens in theatres in May.)

Others were annoyed by the appointment of two white men.

It's good to hear about the new Star Wars movies from Benioff & Weiss. But isn't this a case of too much, too soon? I fear we'll reach our saturation point sooner than expected. #StarWars — Rotimi Au Akinbiyi (@TimiFrost) February 6, 2018

Do you think David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will make a mature Star Wars, Thrones-esque, with all the implications that come with that? Unlikely, but I'd crap my pants if they did. — Lovestruck Chris (@Chris_tuffer) February 6, 2018

Oh, the GoT guys are taking Star Wars? TRASHHHHH — Lilliam Rivera (@lilliamr) February 6, 2018

Then there's the issue of potential "Star Wars" fatigue. Disney has released three films in the franchise since 2015, and another one comes out in May. The company is all in on "Star Wars," with plans for a live-action TV show and two themed lands at Disneyland and Disney World. — Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) February 6, 2018

straight cis white dudes getting to direct a star wars movie is not "news" — Carly Usdin 🏳️‍🌈 (@carlytron) February 6, 2018

on one hand i'm always excited for more star wars but… 1. there are so many things they've done with got that i've hated

2. can we have some star wars writers/directors who aren't white men just a thought — sydney ✨ (@kelseagIynns) February 6, 2018

star wars is never going to end. we thought it had, then it came back. and now it's never going to end https://t.co/Y8KKZcHPkC — ©️ (@_whatreality) February 6, 2018

As of this writing, there are no planned release dates for the new movies.