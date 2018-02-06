Richard Dreyfuss accused of groping fans after 2004 photos surface

NOTE: This article contains sexually explicit language. Please read at your own discretion

The New York Daily News has exclusively obtained photos showing actor Richard Dreyfuss allegedly groping two female fans who went backstage to meet him on Broadway in 2004.

At the time, Dreyfuss was performing in the Broadway play Sly Fox.

The two friends, both from Long Island, say another person at the theatre invited them to meet Dreyfuss. When they met the Oscar-winning actor, they claim he “grabbed” them on the buttocks (as you can see in the picture, above).

The other friend seems to be watching on the left. It’s difficult to tell from the photo if she is amused or shocked by Dreyfuss’ move.

“The first thing he did was give me a hug, and he stuck his hand almost in the crack of my butt,” Beth, 48, who asked to be identified by her first name, told the NYDN. “He didn’t even give me any warning.”

“Then he turned me around, and he grabbed me by the boob,” she continued. “And he grabbed right above my private area, lower than my midriff. Like he was tickling me. I was giggling, but not in a happy way. I was so nervous.”

In the second photo, which you can see in the NYDN article, Dreyfuss is seen with his arms wrapped around the other woman, Susan. He’s pictured planting a firm kiss on her cheek, and Susan, 52, is smiling widely.

“He kissed me without permission,” Susan said. “I’m smiling in the photo, but it was a nervous smile. I didn’t know how to react. I was so surprised. I just remember it was creepy, weird and awkward. We were excited to go in there and meet him, and it wasn’t what we expected. It was a shock. I was surprised, I didn’t expect him to be that type of person. He was on both of us.”

Beth also noted that Dreyfuss seemed frenzied, and was “sweaty and talking fast.”



When the actor asked them to stay behind, the two woman claim they “made some excuse” to leave. Both women discussed the alleged incident after it happened, and they both recounted the tale to their friends. They say the #MeToo movement motivated them to come forward.

Dreyfuss was accused in late 2017 of exposing himself to writer Jessica Teich in the 1980s — a claim he denied.

The actor said he thought the two were involved in a playful “consensual seduction ritual.” He told Vulture that he flirted with Teich but is now “horrified and bewildered to discover that it wasn’t consensual.”

His son, Harry Dreyfuss, also came forward in early November alleging that disgraced actor Kevin Spacey groped him in 2008. Dreyfuss was wholly supportive of his son’s account.

None of these accusations has been proven in court, and Dreyfuss hasn’t been charged with any crime. He hasn’t yet responded to these allegations.