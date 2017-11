Richard Dreyfuss’ son says Kevin Spacey groped him in 2008

NEW YORK – Harry Dreyfuss, the son of actor Richard Dreyfuss says Kevin Spacey groped him in 2008, adding another allegation to the mounting claims against the House of Cards actor.

In a guest column published Saturday by Buzzfeed, Harry Dreyfuss said the occurrence took place while his father was rehearsing at Spacey’s London apartment for the play Complicit at the Old Vic theatre. Dreyfuss was 18 at the time. He said he didn’t tell his father about the encounter for several years.

An attorney for Spacey didn’t immediately respond to messages Sunday.

Netflix on Friday cut ties with Spacey after numerous allegations of sexual harassment and assault were levelled against the 58-year-old actor. London police are reportedly investigating Spacey for a 2008 sexual assault.