Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson announces new fitness reality show

Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson is set to star in and executive produce a new reality competition series for NBC called, The Titan Games.

In each episode, competitors from across the United States will enter an arena in order to face one of six “Titans.”

If the competitor succeeds in defeating the reigning champs, they will “take their place as a member of the elite Titan group. Once one becomes a Titan, they will need to be victorious every week to remain at the top. The season finale will end with an epic battle where the Titans compete against one another in hopes to become the last male and female standing.”

Johnson announced the new series during an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

“When I was an athlete, I feel like sports really helped me through the best of times, the worst of times. It got me off the streets when I was getting arrested. It got me through depression … I was able to do a lot of great things. So the idea was, I wanted to create a platform that gave everyday people a chance to change their lives and do something extraordinary,” Johnson explained to Fallon.

He said he was inspired by his favourite series, American Ninja Warrior.

“Don’t just watch me on the show, you got to join me,” Johnson said before telling people to apply to become contestants on the new reality show.

Johnson tweeted about the new series and sent the link for The Titan Games casting website on Feb. 4.

“Announcing our new @SevenBucksProud competition series @NBCTitanGames! Creating a platform where I put the spotlight where it belongs … on the ones who accept the challenge of a lifetime. Don’t just watch me on this show, join me on this show: nbc.com/TITANS #TitanGames

Announcing our new @SevenBucksProd competition series @NBCTitanGames! Creating a platform where I put the spotlight where it belongs…on the ones who accept the challenge of a lifetime. Don’t just watch me on this show, join me on this show: https://t.co/Y6aVyLadNs #TitanGames pic.twitter.com/COBbFZI4JS — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 5, 2018

Johnson spoke to ET Canada about the upcoming show.

“What the show is going to do is create new heroes. The goal here is to create through earned equity, blood, sweat and respect. They’re going to become household names. And that is such a cool thing,” Johnson said.

WATCH BELOW: Dwayne Johnson explains Titan Games

The Titan Games has a 10-episode order, but no premiere date has been set. The application deadline is April 14.

As of this writing, it’s not known what channel the show will air on in Canada.

Watch the teaser trailer for Titan Games in the video above.