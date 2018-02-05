‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ trailer: Dinosaurs aplenty in scary sequel

We don’t know how a carnivorous dinosaur makes it into a little girl’s bedroom, but it’s a terrifying thought.

Overall, the trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is far scarier and darker than its predecessor. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are reprising their roles, but this time around they seem to be dealing with a more aggressive, sneaky adversary.

Isla Nublar, the infamous island where Jurassic Park was first built, is undergoing its own evolution: its dormant volcano suddenly rumbles to life, and Pratt and Howard’s characters rush to save the lives of the dinos, including some sort of deadly hybrid.

Whatever hybrid dinosaur is running around in this movie puts the one from the original Jurassic World to shame. This sequel, replete with nightmarish imagery, looks more like a horror movie than a family-friendly film, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Knowing that Jeff Goldblum is returning as Ian Malcolm is enough to soothe our frazzled nerves, though he doesn’t make an appearance in the trailer.

(You can watch the trailer in the video, top.)

‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ opens in theatres across Canada on June 22, 2018.