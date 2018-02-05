‘Solo’ trailer: ‘Star Wars’ spinoff tells the story of a fan favourite

There is no doubt that Han Solo, originally played by Harrison Ford in the existing Star Wars movies, is one of the most beloved characters of the franchise.

That’s why there are high expectations for the upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story, which tells the tale of a young Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) as he starts his battle against the evil empire.

Three more big-name characters make their debut here as well: a young Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover), Wookiee Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) and the most notable ship in the universe, the Millennium Falcon. We also meet new character Beckett, played by Woody Harrelson.

Solo may be his younger self, but as you can see in the trailer, he’s still got that cocky attitude that gets him out of jams (but also gets him in boatloads of trouble). Young Solo says he’s been “running scams since [he] was a kid,” and was kicked out of flight academy for “having a mind of [his] own.”

His ultimate goal remains the same: he just wants to be the best pilot in the galaxy.

‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ opens in theatres across Canada on May 25, 2018.