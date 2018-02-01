Jeff Goldblum to make first-ever appearance at the 2018 Calgary Expo

Jeff Goldblum will make his first-ever appearance at the Calgary Expo this year, organizers said Thursday.

The actor reprises his role as the beloved Jurassic Park character, mathematician Ian Malcolm, in the latest movie in the film franchise.

Goldblum starred in the 1993 original and in the 1997 followup The Lost World: Jurassic Park.

Goldblum also starred in Thor: Ragnarok and is known for roles in David Cronenberg’s The Fly, Independence Day and Wes Anderson’s The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou.

He will join Justice League star Jason Momoa, Michael J. Fox and The Walking Dead’s Khary Payton at the 2018 event.

The Calgary Expo runs from April 26 to 29.

Tickets can be purchased online.