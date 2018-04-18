Capital Pointe developer appeals Regina’s order to fill hole

One of the developers of Capital Pointe has filed an appeal to keep the project alive. The City of Regina was informed of the appeal in a statement received April 18 from Westgate Properties.

The appeal was filed after the City issued an order on April 3 for the developers to fill a five-storey hole at 1971 Albert St.

READ MORE: City of Regina files order to have Capital Pointe hole filled

“The City was notified April 18, 2018, by the Ministry of Government Relations that an appeal was filed. The appeal is related to the order to comply for 1971 Albert Street issued on April 3, 2018, to Westgate Properties Ltd., 1500 – 1874 Scarth Street, Regina,” city officials said.

“We have no further information at this time and will not be able to provide any further information while this current legal enforcement action is underway.”

READ MORE: City of Regina prepared to force Capital Pointe development to back-fill site

No date has been announced for the appeal to be heard.

Construction on Capital Pointe started in October 2015 with plans to build a 27-storey condominium and hotel complex. The project was initially announced in 2009, just three years before the former-standing Plains Hotel was demolished.