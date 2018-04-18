‘I regret everything,’ Sussex woman says before being handed 4-year sentence in child porn case

Jennifer Nagle, 62, was handed a four-year sentence on Wednesday after pleading guilty to several child pornography offences.

“I’m ashamed and I regret everything I have done,” Nagle told Justice Henrik Tonning before he handed down his verdict.

Nagle pleaded guilty in February to making and distributing child pornography, making a recording of a person where they would have the expectation of privacy, distributing intimate images and stealing underwear.

Her former boyfriend Raymond Adair was sentenced to 34 months in jail last month for his role in the crime.

The court heard that a motion-activated camera had been placed in bathrooms. Nagle took the images and shared them with her co-accused at his request.

Justice Tonning read aloud a victim impact statement prior to handing down the sentence. In the letter, the victim said she “can no longer trust anyone” and that she’s been left with a “violated” feeling.”

The names of the case are protected under a court ordered publication ban.

Nagle’s sentence was reduced to 38 months, as she was credited for time served. As the judge explained the reasoning behind his sentence, Nagle sat in the prisoners box with her hair tied back, trembling and crying.

Justice Tonning told the court that he felt Nagle was remorseful.

“All accused people are different,” he said. “I don’t think the issue of remorse is lost on Ms. Nagle.”

The judge further stated there’s little evidence to suggest the 62-year-old would reoffend, with no history or pedophilia or psychological medical evidence.

Nagle has been added to the sex offender registry for life and was ordered to submit a DNA sample.