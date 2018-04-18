Dartmouth man charged with sexually assaulting child 17 years ago

A 64-year-old Dartmouth man has been charged in connection with alleged sexual assaults that happened just over 17 years ago.

Halifax Regional Police say the alleged assaults happened sometime between Sept. 1, 2000, and June 30, 2001.

READ MORE: New trial ordered for former boxing champ accused of violent break-in at Cole Harbour home

Police say the victim was 10 and 11 years old at the time. They also say the suspect and victim were known to each other.

Marcel C. Maessen of Dartmouth has been charged with one count each of sexual interference and sexual assault.

He is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on June 5.