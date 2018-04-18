10 years for attempted murder in West Kelowna

A man who pleaded guilty to an attempted murder in West Kelowna has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Tyrone Reynolds McGee admitted he tried to kill Reginald Purdom in August 2016.

McGee was on a bicycle when he confronted Purdom in his car, and shot him several times.

Despite his wounds, Purdom rammed McGee with his car before crashing into a light pole.

McGee was sentenced in Kelowna Court on April 16.

After credit for time served, McGee will spend seven years and 162 more days in prison for the crime.