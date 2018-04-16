2 men allegedly sexually assaulted while shovelling snow near Bloor, Parkside: Toronto police

Toronto police are warning the public of an ongoing sexual assault investigation involving two men who were allegedly assaulted, separately, within minutes of each other Monday morning.

The report states that at approximately 10:30 a.m., two men were sexually assaulted in the Bloor Street and Parkside Drive area. Each man was approached separately and allegedly sexually assaulted by a male suspect while they shovelled snow.

Police describe the suspect as black, six-foot-two, between the age of 25 and 30 and approximately 170 pounds. The suspect has a piercing on his bottom lip, was wearing a black toque, a black bomber jacket with the logo “APOLLO” on the back, black jeans and black Doc Martens boots.



Story continues below 0416 21:21 Sexual Assault Alert, Bloor Street And Parkside Drive Area, Man Wanted https://t.co/R7qO1vkTR0 — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) April 17, 2018

