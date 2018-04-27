SLV’s Three Things to do this weekend (April 27th)

Number 1: Watch the Watchmen

The Watchmen are making a return to The Peg! The CanCon staple first formed here in Winnipeg in 1988.

They will be putting on a show Saturday night at the Club Regent Event Centre. The opening act is another Canadian favourite, The Northern Pikes.

The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster for $36.75, plus applicable fees.

But, you’ll want to secure your seat soon, because it’s very close to selling out.

Number 2: Jets vs. Predators

Speaking of the Watchmen–lead singer Daniel Greaves lives in Toronto now.

He runs an establishment called the Motel Bar, and it’s become the place to be for those who want to cheer on the Jets from the centre of the universe.

“If I’m working all the time, I got to be watching the games,” Greaves said.

“We just sort of stated putting it on, putting a sign out front that we showed all Jets games,” he said.

Of course, you can cheer on the Jets right here at home.

There is that huge whiteout viewing party at Bell MTS place to watch games 1 and 2 of the second round of playoffs against the Nashville predators.

Tickets are $10 through Ticketmaster.

There are other venues throughout the city that are showing the game on a big screen, including the Park Theatre on Osborne Street.

That event is free admission.

Number 3: Burlesque Fusion

If you are heading to the Park Theatre to watch the Jets game, you may want to stick around for even more fun.

On Friday, the Park theatre is hosting the Spring Fever Burlesque Fusion Cabaret.

Event organizer Meagan Funk teaches dance through M Funk Dance and Prairie Diva Burlesque.

According to Funk, contrary to what some people think when they hear the term burlesque, the show isn’t actually X-rated.

“With the burlesque fusion dance classes, there is no strip involved, and it’s more just a confidence-builder,” she said.

“A lot of people don’t get that at first, until they take the dance classes”

The event will give the students a chance to show off what they’ve learned.

Plus, several veteran performers will strut their stuff on stage.

There will also be a second Spring Fever show on Saturday.

The performances will vary between the two shows, so there’ll be something different each time.

Both shows start at 9 p.m.

Tickets are $25 in advance, or $30 at the door.