April 16, 2018 8:01 am
Updated: April 16, 2018 8:50 am

Attempted robbery in Ahuntsic-Cartierville sends one man to hospital

Max Kalinowicz By Associate Producer  Global News

A man is recovering from stab wounds after three masked men broke into his apartment early Monday morning. Police continue to investigate.

A man in his early thirties is recovering in hospital after being stabbed in his apartment overnight.

It happened on Grenet Street in Ahuntsic-Cartierville around 3:00 a.m. Monday morning.

Police say three masked suspects broke into the man’s apartment demanding money.

A scuffle ensued and the victim was stabbed multiple times in the upper body and arm. He was transported to hospital where doctors do not fear for his life.

The victim is collaborating with police, investigators will meet with him later in the day to determine if money was the only motive.

