Montreal police investigate stabbing in Ahuntsic

A 26-year-old man is in hospital after a stabbing in Montreal’s Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

Montreal police responded to a 911 call around 6:40 a.m. about an altercation on Arthur-Lismer Street, near Bois-de-Boulogne Avenue.

“We are talking about a laceration,” explained Jean-Pierre Brabant, spokesperson with Montreal police.

“The victim was rushed to hospital, but we don’t fear for his life.”

Investigators are onsite to figure out what happened leading up to the stabbing.

“The first information we have is that there was an altercation between a group of people that escalated and the victim was stabbed,” said Brabant.

The K9 unit has also been called to help search for the suspect(s).

A perimetre has been established in the area.