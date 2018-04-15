Stolen Truck
April 15, 2018
Updated: April 15, 2018 11:20 pm

B.C. woman forgives thief who stole truck with dog inside

A six-year-old English bull terrier is back home after going missing when his owner’s truck was stolen in central B.C.

The dog’s owner hopes that the alleged thief, a former student of hers, “receives the help that he needs.”

Natasha Holowaychuk says her truck was stolen from a restaurant parking lot in Barriere, B.C. on Friday afternoon.

Her dog, Nexus, was in the back of the truck at the time of the theft.

The vehicle turned up near Chilliwack but Nexus was nowhere to be found.

Holowaychuk turned to Facebook to ask for help in searching for Nexus.

A family friend found him 24 hours later.

“He was found just outside of Barriere at the start of Westside Road (which is just past the North Thompson Bridge),” she wrote. “He had fallen, somehow, down a steep bank off the side of the road, and was stuck, until a dear friend of mine, and his children, heard his calls while searching on foot.”

Holowaychuk’s thoughts then turned towards the person who stole her car, asking people to “send this boy and his family some good wishes.”

She believes the thief is one of her former students, and she’s worried about him.

“He was a student of mine…he has goodness inside of him that I could see then, and that I’ve been really sad to see disappearing lately.”

“People fall down, people fall off of their path and all it takes is someone to care enough, to listen for their calls for help and bring them back onto their path and bring them back to the people who love them.”

 

— With files from Kristen Robinson

