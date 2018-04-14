Environment Canada issues freezing rain warning for Montreal area
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Montreal, including the Châteauguay – La Prairie area, Laval, Longueuil and Varennes.
An intense low system, making its way through southern Ontario on Saturday, is expected to hit Quebec on Sunday and cause a mixed bag of precipitation.
Environment Canada says the weather system will bring snow and ice pellets that will change to freezing rain Sunday evening.
Around 5 millimetres of freezing rain is expected by Monday morning, which could complicate the morning rush hour.
The agency is urging commuters to exercise caution as roads and walkways could become icy and slippery.
Environment Canada issues freezing rain warnings when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures leads to a ice build-up.
Warnings were issued for several regions of southern Quebec.
