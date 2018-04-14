New fair highlights Montreal’s wealth of activities for people with special needs

The first ever Fun for All Fair is scheduled to take place at the St. Laurent Education Centre, at 2405 Place Lafourtune West, starting at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The event, hosted by Inspirations, aims to highlight the numerous activities and resources that are available in Montreal for people with special needs.

The fair is free and open to the public.

Participants of all abilities are encouraged to try out the different exhibitor’s play stations. Featured activities include wheelchair basketball, karate, ballet, soccer and even science workshops.

Organizers say the event isn’t just about showcasing adapted programs, but about raising awareness.

“We hope to encourage other organizations to open their services to people with diverse needs,” a statement on Inspirations’ website reads.