McMaster and Mohawk closed due to potential ice storm

McMaster University and Mohawk College will both be closed on Saturday as Environment Canada issues a freezing rain warning for the region.

McMaster says exams scheduled for Saturday April 14 will be postponed until Sunday April 22 due to “inclement weather”.

The exams will be written on that day in the same locations and times as originally intended.

The university adds that all other campus events and activities planned for Saturday are cancelled.

Updates will be posted on the university’s website, as well as its Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Meanwhile, Mohawk College has announced that it will be closed on Saturday.

The college posted on Twitter that any exams scheduled for April 14 will be rescheduled for Saturday April 21.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Hamilton and much of southern Ontario, adding that widespread power outages are likely.