Woman taken to hospital as police investigate suspicious package downtown

A section of Fullarton Street in the downtown core remained closed early Friday evening as London police continued to investigate a suspicious package.

London police, the fire department, and paramedics all responded to 148 Fullarton Street, just before 4 p.m.

Police say when they arrived, they determined the situation should be treated as a hazardous materials scene.

“At this point, one female has been transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” said London police Constable Chris Loizides.

An explosive disposal unit was dispatched to the scene to remove the package, police said.

Few other details have been released, including what the suspicious package contained or was made of.

Fullarton Street remained closed from Richmond to Talbot streets as of 6:40 p.m. Police said it was expected to remain closed for several hours.

Police are asking members of the public to avoid the area.