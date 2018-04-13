Freezing rain warning issued for London

A freezing rain warning has been issued for London and Middlesex County, with Environment Canada calling for more than 20 millimetres of freezing rain in some areas along with significant ice build-up.

The warning covers all of southwestern Ontario, excluding Windsor and Essex County.

According to the national weather agency, an ice storm in the area is likely over the weekend thanks to a slow-moving low-pressure system making its way toward the region from the Central Plains States.

The advisory says rain will arrive Friday night and turn into freezing rain by Saturday afternoon as temperatures drop to near or below zero when brisk northeast winds bring frigid arctic air into the region.

READ MORE: Special weather statement calls for freezing rain, heavy rain this weekend in London area

Freezing rain is expected to persist for several hours into Saturday night and may become mixed with ice pellets at times in some areas.

“Ice build up of 10 to 20 mm appears quite likely across the region by Sunday morning,” reads the advisory, adding some areas inland from Lake Erie could get more than 20 millimetres of freezing rain when all is said and done.

“Ice accretion may be considerably less in areas very close to Lake Erie as temperatures there may actually remain very close to the freezing mark,” the advisory says. In addition, gusty winds of 60 km/h may result in power outages in some areas.

The freezing rain will let up – briefly – Saturday night, but will make a quick return early Sunday and continue through the day before turning to rain as temperatures rise. “Some uncertainty exists as to the time the precipitation switches to rain on Sunday,” the advisory says.

Rain may be heavy at times, prompting possible rainfall warnings. Enough rain may fall Sunday afternoon and evening that flooding could be an issue in some places, the advisory says.

Ahead of the showers, the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch bulletin, saying rainfall amounts over the weekend could reach totals of 60 to 90 millimetres. Flooding in typically flood-prone areas is likely if higher rainfall amounts materialize.

READ MORE: Potential ice storm may cause widespread power outages across southern Ontario

“Water levels will rise throughout the weekend, with peaks developing early Monday in Mitchell, Stratford, and Woodstock and later in the day in London,” the bulletin says. “Water levels will remain elevated throughout next week.”

Water levels won’t rise as high as they did in February, the bulletin says, adding UTRCA officials would monitor the situation.

“Residents are reminded to use extreme caution near all watercourses, and to keep children and pets away. Streambanks are slippery and the water is very cold.”