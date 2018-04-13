Murder charges laid in death of 34-year-old Maskwacis man

Two men and two women have been charged after a man was killed in a central Alberta community earlier this week.

In the early morning hours of Wednesday, April 11, 34-year-old Jonathan Wallace Nepoose was found dead in a home on the Samson Cree Nation, which is part of Maskwacis.

RCMP responded at 2:15 a.m. to a disturbance complaint in the home and arrived to find a man who appeared to be seriously injured. EMS responded, but Nepoose was declared dead about half an hour later.

The medical examiner performed an autopsy the next day in Edmonton and determined the death was a homicide, however, police said they were not releasing details on how he died.

RCMP said five adults were initially detained at the home, but one was later released without being charged. The other four people, who are all from Maskwacis, were charged.

The two men — Jayson Griffith Soosay, 26, and Percy Levon Soosay, 25 — were charged with second-degree murder.

The two women — 21-year-old Madison Rochelle Ward and 20-year-old Taylor Alyssa Threefingers — were each charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

All four were taken into police custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Wetaskiwin on Tuesday, April 17.

The RCMP major crimes unit is leading the investigation, with the help of their forensic identification section out of Red Deer, along with officers from the local detachments in Maskwacis and Wetaskiwin.