Maskwacis RCMP arrest 28-year-old man, seize gun after couple has rifle pointed at them

A 28-year-old Maskwacis man has been arrested and charged in connection with an incident in which an “SKS-style rifle” was pointed at a couple on the Montana Reserve before the gun went off on Friday morning, the RCMP said on Monday.

According to police, officers were called to an area near the Montana townsite at 10:47 a.m. for reports of shots being fired. Mounties said a vehicle pulled up next to a couple as they were walking and a man inside the vehicle began speaking to them. He then allegedly pointed a rifle at the woman. The man who was with her tried to push the gun away and a struggle ensued, resulting in a single gunshot being fired into the air. The driver of the vehicle then left.

The RCMP said the man who tried to push the gun away from the woman suffered minor injuries because of the “struggle” but nobody was wounded by the gunshot.

Police later tracked down a suspect and arrested him. They said he had a rifle on him, which was seized.

Derek Feller has been charged with seven offences including pointing a firearm. He has been remanded for court in Wetaskiwin Tuesday.

Maskwacis is located about a one-hour drive south of Edmonton.